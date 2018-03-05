Big Update On Ronda Rousey’s RAW Schedule

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be appearing on every RAW episode leading up to WrestleMania 34.

Below is the full announcement:

Ronda Rousey to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania

Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy!

It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. “Rowdy” Ronda will make special appearances in:

3/5 – BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee

3/12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

3/19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

3/26 – Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

4/2 – Philips Arena, Atlanta

What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!