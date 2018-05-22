Big Update On The WWE Doctor vs. CM Punk/Colt Cabana Lawsuit

The libel & slander trial between WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann and CM Punk & Colt Cabana was delayed on Monday, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The delay comes as both sides are discussing a possible settlement.

The case had been scheduled on the docket for today, May 22nd, but now additional delays are possible. Cabana did submit 6 pieces of evidence last week, presumably audio samples from the podcast.

Amann is seeking $1 million in damages for the comments Punk made about him back on Colt’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast in 2014, shortly after his WWE departure. Punk claimed Amann misdiagnosed a staph infection and cleared him to work through significant injuries. A statement from WWE cleared Amann of any wrongdoing a few months after Punk’s comments. You can still read that statement on the WWE website.

Punk spoke about the lawsuit while doing media for his UFC debut in 2016 and accused Vince McMahon of “bankrolling” the lawsuit.

“No, he’s currently bankrolling a lawsuit against me, so I don’t think he’s going to be reaching out,” Punk said when asked if Vince had reached out with support ahead of his MMA debut.

Amann continues to work for WWE and was on the recent European tour. Punk, who has not wrestled since leaving WWE, will make his return to the UFC’s Octagon on June 9th at UFC 225 in Chicago. Punk is scheduled to face Mike Jackson, who also has a MMA record of 0-1-0.