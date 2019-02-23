Big Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE In-Ring Status

A personal trainer who worked with Roman Reigns while he was recently in the Waikiki area of Honolulu, Hawaii noted on Instagram that he was helping The Big Dog train for his in-ring return.

As seen below, personal trainer David Gonyea posted a photo of he and Reigns at the Island Club & Spa. Gonyea wrote, “Had the absolute honor and privilege of having @romanreigns train at @_islandclubandspa during his stay in Waikiki! It was very humbling for an athlete of his caliber to not only train here but also speak so very highly of our facility. Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in ring return! #bigdog #romanreigns #wwe #attitude #romanempire #raw #smackdown #squaredcircle #islandclubandspawaikiki #waikiki #alohilaniresort #wrestlemania #universalchampionship #fitness #gym #workout”

One fan commented on the photo and asked about the “in-ring return” line and Gonyea responded, “tune in to raw on Monday night.”

As noted WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced this week that Reigns will make his return to WWE TV on Monday’s RAW from Atlanta, to give an update on his battle with leukemia. Reigns will also be on ABC’s Good Morning America program this coming Tuesday. Reigns has been away since late October 2018 when he announced his second battle with leukemia and relinquished the WWE Universal Title.

Below is Gonyea’s full post on Instagram: