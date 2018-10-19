Big Update On The WWE Evolution Battle Royal

WWE has announced several new names for the Battle Royal for a future title shot at Evolution – Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly plus WWE Hall of Famers Ivory and Alundra Blayze.
The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card:
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
NXT UK Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. TBA
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA vs. TBA
Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.
Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus