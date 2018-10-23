Big Update On WWE Possibly Moving Crown Jewel From Saudi Arabia

WWE officials are reportedly scouting new locations for the Crown Jewel event, according to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports.

Fox, who reported on Monday that the event was in jeopardy of happening and that John Cena and Daniel Bryan were not making the trip, reported today that WWE officials are “frantically scouting” new locations for the event. Fox noted that this is not definite confirmation that the event is being moved out of Saudi Arabia but the location and the date are in major jeopardy.

As noted earlier, multiple sources are reporting that Cena has informed WWE officials that he will not be making the trip, presumably due to the controversy surrounding the Kingdom and WWE’s working relationship with them. We have no other update on Bryan not attending the show if it’s held in Saudi Arabia but he was mentioned in Fox’s original report. WWE writers were told on Monday to be looking for Cena’s replacement in the World Cup. WWE is still advertising Cena for the World Cup but that could be because they hope he changes his mind, or because he would once again become involved in the event if it finds a new home outside of the Kingdom. Bryan is set to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

The WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view is currently scheduled for Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium. We will keep you updated on if the date & location are changed.