Big Update On WWE Possibly Signing The Lucha Bros

We’ve noted how there’s a lot of speculation on WWE signing brothers Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. The two currently hold the MLW Tag Team Titles and Pentagon held the Impact World Heavyweight Title earlier this year. WWE has had interest in signing both wrestlers for some time and first asked fans about their interest in the brothers during a June 2017 Fan Council survey.

The brothers are currently signed to Lucha Underground and Dave Meltzer confirmed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that they are not able to sign with any other wrestling promotion right now. There may be an option to leave the deal once the current fourth season of Lucha Underground ends. There’s no word yet on when the season will end but they are airing the 14th episode this week. The third season had 40 episodes and the second season had 26 episodes.

There’s strong speculation on Fenix and Pentagon signing with WWE once the current Lucha Underground season ends but they could also sign with someone like AAA or they could stick with Lucha Underground.

Pentagon, who is the current PCW Ultra Champion, addressed the rumors at a PCW Ultra event this past weekend. After successfully defending his title, he spoke to the crowd and said: “Respect that I am the PCW Champion and no one is going to take that from me. Thank you very much! And before I forget. I am not going anywhere. Penta will be in PCW for many, more years.”

For those who missed it, MLW posted the following teaser on Fenix and Pentagon this past week, and that fueled the rumors on them signing for the WWE NXT brand: