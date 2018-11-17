Big Update On WWE Starrcade Airing On The WWE Network

The WWE Starrcade live event is scheduled to air on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 25 at 8pm ET. This will be just a one-hour special.

Starrcade will be taped the night before, on Saturday, November 24 at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Below is the current card for Starrcade but there’s no word yet on which matches will air:

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more