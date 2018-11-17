Big Update On WWE Starrcade Airing On The WWE Network

The WWE Starrcade live event is scheduled to air on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 25 at 8pm ET. This will be just a one-hour special.
Starrcade will be taped the night before, on Saturday, November 24 at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Below is the current card for Starrcade but there’s no word yet on which matches will air:
Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar
Steel Cage Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz
Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more