Big Update On The WWE Starrcade Card

The US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio has announced two new matches for the non-televised WWE Starrcade live event on Saturday, November 24.

WWE previously announced The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the event but that match has been nixed due to creative changes following Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia. Braun will now face Ziggler and McIntyre in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match while RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose will face former partner and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.

Below is the updated Starrcade card:

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

1-on-2 Handicap Match

Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Appearances by The Miz, Rusev, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss and others