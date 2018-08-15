Big Updates On The Futures Of Chris Jericho & Rey Mysterio

– Chris Jericho took to Twitter today and posted a cryptic tweet on being a free agent, leading to speculation on a possible debut for Impact Wrestling in 2019. You can see the tweet below.

Due to previous comments by Jericho, the belief has been that he would not disrespect Vince McMahon by working for another North American pro wrestling company but Jericho recently responded to a fan on Twitter and said that’s “not necessarily” the case. Jericho also said he would “of course” consider working for Impact and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported on how there’s a belief in the business that Jericho is now “destined” to go to Impact. The Observer added that Jericho’s previous idea of not upsetting Vince “isn’t nearly as strong as it was months ago.” Jericho recently suggested his friend Don Callis for his management role in Impact, and was instrumental in helping Scott D’Amore receive a promotion.

2019 is gonna be an interesting year…. #FreeAgentJericho — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 15, 2018

– We’ve been reporting on how Rey Mysterio is expected to start back up with WWE before the end of this year. Indie promotion Northeast Wrestling may have spoiled the return when pulling Mysterio from their Wrestling Under The Stars event on August 24 in Pittsfield, MA. Their announcement, seen below, mentions Rey being pulled from the show due to “his upcoming contractual situation” with WWE.