Big Updates On The WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans Card

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano for “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 weekend. This will be an Unsanctioned Match and Gargano will be banned from NXT if Ciampa wins.

Also now official for Takeover is the Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion.

Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

TBA vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion

Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain

Unsanctioned Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.

Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic