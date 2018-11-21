Big Updates On Wealthy Investor Launching Major Wrestling Promotion With Top Stars

It looks like the co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars is getting into the pro wrestling business.

All Elite Wrestling, LLC recently filed for several trademarks, as first reported by WrestlingNews.co. There’s no word yet on what Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan has planned for the promotion, or confirmation that he’s running things, but it sounds like he could be affiliated with some top names. Tony is the son of Shahid Khan, who purchased the Jaguars in 2011. The LLC is registered to an address at 1 TIIA Bank Field Drive in Jacksonville, FL, where the stadium for the Jaguars is located at. The trademarks registered by the LLC are:

* All Elite Wrestling

* Double Or Nothing

* AEW Double Or Nothing

* AEW All Out

* ALL OUT

* AEW

* Tuesday Night Dynamite

It’s interesting to note that Double Or Nothing is the rumored name for the All In 2 pay-per-view, which would come following the success of the first All In event promoted by The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. The report states that the idea is to run that show in Las Vegas.

It’s been rumored that Chris Jericho and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross would be involved with the launch of a new pro wrestling promotion that was to be backed by a wealthy investor. The new report from WrestlingNews.co indicates this could be that project. Rhodes, The Bucks, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and others were rumored to also be involved. Jericho has denied his involvement and Ross pretty much did the same.

AXS TV was also rumored to be involved with the new promotion when the story first started making the rounds in October. AXS also denied any involvement. The “Tuesday Night Dynamite” trademark could indicate that the new promotion already has some sort of TV deal lined up.

Stay tuned for updates on this story.