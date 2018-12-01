Big Updates On XFL Host Cities, Possible Expansion Plans Revealed, League Advisers, More

A “Contact Us” page on the XFL website has revealed all 8 cities that will host teams for the inaugural season in 2020. It looks like the pages were edited after the leak.

The following 8 cities were revealed:

* Dallas, Texas

* Houston, Texas

* Los Angeles, California

* New York (could be NY/NJ region but phone number was New York City)

* St. Louis, Missouri

* Seattle, Washington

* Tampa Bay, Florida

* Washington, DC

As we’ve noted, XFL has announced that they will reveal the 8 cities along with venues on Wednesday, December 5 at noon EST. It’s been confirmed that the press conference will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the site of WrestleMania 35.

It was reported earlier this week that St. Louis was one of the host cities. The report stated that the team will play 10 games, with 5 of them taking place at the Dome at America’s Center. The Washington Post confirmed on Friday that Washington, DC will host a team with games being played at Audi Field, sharing the venue with the DC United soccer team for at least part of the year. Orlando, Florida was believed to be another city but it was not included on the XFL website.

In related news, it looks like there could be plans to expand to other major cities once the inaugural season has wrapped. DomainNameWire.com reports that the league registered several domain names for potential host cities and regions earlier this week. The domains use the format of XFLCity.com, CityXFL.com and XFLCityAbbreviation.com. For example, they registered XFLChicago.com, ChicagoXFL.com and XFLCHI.com.

The 21 cities or regions that they registered domains for are: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas/Arlington, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Washington DC, Tampa Bay.

These locations could be a sign of where they plan to expand to with future seasons or places that have been under consideration. All 8 cities revealed for the inaugural season are included in the list of domains registered this week.

On a related note, the XFL website also lists several Advisers that will be working with the league. They are:

* Jim Caldwell – former NFL Head Coach (Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts)

* John Fox – former NFL Head Coach (Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos)

* Doug Flutie – former NFL, CFL & USFL Quarterback, NBC/NBCSN Analyst

* Donna Orender – WNBA President from 2005-2010

* John Kosner – President of Kosner Media, 20-Year ESPN veteran

* Kevin Guskiewicz – Dean of Arts & Science at UNC, Member of the NFL Head, Neck & Spine Committee

Vince McMahon’s XFL is scheduled to relaunch in January or February 2020 with a 10-week season. The league, which has WWE as a minority owner, will own all of the teams. Vince sold $100 million worth of WWE stock to launch Alpha Entertainment last year as the parent company of the league and reportedly told people that he expects to spend an estimated $500 million in the first three years of operations.