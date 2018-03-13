Big WrestleMania 34 Handicap Match Or Will Braun Strowman Team With A Rival?

Braun Strowman won a tag team battle royal on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for a title shot at WrestleMania 34. Tag teams participating in the match were The Revival, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Miztourage and Titus Worldwide.

Braun worked the contenders battle royal by himself but the speculation is that he may be put with Elias to make it Braun and Elias vs. Cesaro and Sheamus in New Orleans.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th, with John Cena vs. The Undertaker added:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

John Cena vs. The Undertaker