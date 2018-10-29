Big WWE Crown Jewel Match Change To Be Announced?

There has been a recent pitch within WWE to make a major change to the WWE Universal Title match at Friday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on if WWE is considering the change but Drew McIntyre could be added to the match, which currently has Brock Lesnar facing Braun Strowman in a singles match. McIntyre recently started his singles feud with Strowman and as we’ve noted, WWE officials have longterm plans for McIntyre to be a top star in the company.

If WWE goes through with the change, it would be announced on tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW from Charlotte. As noted, WWE has confirmed Lesnar for tonight’s show.