Big WWE NXT Main Event Announced, Shayna Baszler – Dakota Kai Video, Ricochet – The Velveteen Dream

– This week’s WWE NXT episode featured a heated exchange between Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream to set up a match. Below is post-show video of Ricochet talking to Mike Rome. Ricochet says Dream likes to talk a big game but if anyone knows Ricochet, he lets his actions speak for himself. Ricochet says he didn’t come to NXT to play games and if Dream wants to play his little game, he better watch out. Ricochet says Dream doesn’t want to play this game of poker when he’s just a Joker and Ricochet is The King.

– A big six-man main event has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network – Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era – NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly.

– NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler confronted Dakota Kai after Kai’s win over Vanessa Borne on this week’s NXT show, which will lead to a title match in a few weeks. Baszler attacked Borne to send a message to Kai, as seen in the video below: