Big WWE NXT Title Match Set, Killian Dain – Aleister Black Video, Roderick Strong Reacts

– This week’s WWE NXT episode saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retain over Roderick Strong. Below is video of Strong talking to Christy St. Cloud after the loss. Strong isn’t happy with the loss and doesn’t like hearing how he came up short again. Strong recently defeated Hideo Itami to advance to the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament but there’s no official word yet on who he will face in the second round.

– The big Career vs. Title match between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas has been confirmed for next Wednesday’s show. Gargano will have to leave NXT if he can’t capture the belt.

– This week’s NXT show also saw Killian Dain confront Aleister Black during an in-ring promo. Both big men made it clear that they are focused on winning the NXT Title. Video from the segment is below: