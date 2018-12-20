Big WWE Plans Coming Soon For Finn Balor

Finn Balor is set to receive a push on WWE RAW soon.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Balor but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this will be a significant push, one that will go on at least for a little while.

The planned push for Balor is coming at a time when WWE needs top heels and top babyfaces due to roster depth issues. It will be interesting to see if the push takes Balor into a top match at WrestleMania 35.

Balor has been feuding with Drew McIntyre, who is also scheduled for big things in 2019, and Dolph Ziggler. Balor defeated McIntyre at WWE TLC on Sunday, thanks to Ziggler. Balor then defeated Ziggler by DQ on this week’s RAW after McIntyre interfered in the match. There’s also no word yet on what they have planned for this feud or when it might end.

Balor became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion back at SummerSlam 2016 but he vacated the title the next night due to a shoulder injury. He has been stuck in the midcard scene ever since.