Big WWE RAW Matches Revealed For Monday

WWE has announced the following for Monday’s RAW from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee:

* Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defends his title against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat