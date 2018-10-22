Big WWE RAW Update For Tonight – Title Match & More Announced

WWE has announced that tonight’s RAW from Providence, RI will feature the Evolution contract signing for Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE has also announced Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott, Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor plus a RAW Tag Team Title match with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defending against Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for tonight.

Remember to join us at 8pm ET for live RAW coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appear

* Balor vs. Lashley

* Banks vs. Riott

* McIntyre and Ziggler defend against Rollins and Ambrose

* Rousey and Bella sign their Evolution contract