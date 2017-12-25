Big WWE Title Match Revealed For Fastlane

The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio has announced a Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title as the main event of the March 11th Fastlane pay-per-view, which will be a SmackDown-exclusive event.

WWE has not confirmed this match but the arena is listing WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with the title on the line.

Other Superstars advertised for the event include SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, The New Day, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler plus others to be announced.

Fastlane will be the final WWE pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 34.