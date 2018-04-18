Big WWE Title Match Revealed For Greatest Royal Rumble, Battle Royal Updates

WWE has just announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will face WWE Champion AJ Styles with the title on the line at the Greatest Royal Rumble event later this month.

In other news on the big event, WWE has confirmed that Bray Wyatt will not be in the 50-man Royal Rumble match as he and Matt Hardy will be facing The Bar. They have also confirmed Chris Jericho for the match now that Rusev has been added back to the Casket Match with The Undertaker. Kane has also been removed from the Rumble match, possibly due to commitments related to his bid for Mayor of Knox County, TN.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show will air live on the WWE Network. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H