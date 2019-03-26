Big WWE WrestleMania 35 Spoiler Revealed

WWE has apparently spoiled the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 35, as seen in the Twitter and Instagram posts with promotional material below.

They are now advertising Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for the biggest show of the year.

Kofi was set to have his WrestleMania 35 title shot confirmed last week by winning the Gauntlet Match on SmackDown, but he was “screwed again” by Vince McMahon. It’s been believed that this week’s SmackDown will feature another chance for Kofi to secure the title shot, but there’s no word yet on what they will have him do.

You can see the Kofi vs. Bryan WrestleMania 35 match being advertised below: