Bill Goldberg Becomes New Universal Champion At WWE Fastlane PPV

At Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the third-ever RAW Universal Champion was crowned as Bill Goldberg defeated former champion Kevin Owens to become the new title-holder.

The match kept with Goldberg’s style and lasted only a few seconds, as Owens’ former best friend Chris Jericho appeared and caused a distracting, setting up Goldberg for the Spear and Jackhammer followed by the 1-2-3.

With the win, it is expected that WrestleMania 33 will feature a rematch between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The two met previously back at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November of last year, which the former WCW star also won in just a matter of seconds.

