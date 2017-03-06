Bill Goldberg Becomes New Universal Champion At WWE Fastlane PPV
At Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the third-ever RAW Universal Champion was crowned as Bill Goldberg defeated former champion Kevin Owens to become the new title-holder.
The match kept with Goldberg’s style and lasted only a few seconds, as Owens’ former best friend Chris Jericho appeared and caused a distracting, setting up Goldberg for the Spear and Jackhammer followed by the 1-2-3.
With the win, it is expected that WrestleMania 33 will feature a rematch between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The two met previously back at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November of last year, which the former WCW star also won in just a matter of seconds.
For complete WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV results from Sunday night, click here.
Here is your winner, and NEWWWWW #UniversalChampion @Goldberg! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/WLbIm650L0
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017
