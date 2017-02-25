Bill Goldberg & Kevin Owens Exchange More Trash-Talk On Twitter

Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens are at it again.

Goldberg took to social media on Friday and tweeted a message about how Owens only has nine days to enjoy his WWE Universal Championship, as he will be taking it when the two meet in the squared circle at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

“Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until [Kevin Owens] loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT.”

Owens replied a couple of hours later via his official Twitter page, writing, “Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true WWE Superstars do.”

WWE Fastlane takes place live from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, March 5th.

Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017