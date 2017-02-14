Bill Goldberg & Kevin Owens Exchange Trash-Talk Via Social Media

Ahead of their showdown for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Superstars Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens have been going at it on social media.

Featured below are some of the recent exchanges between Goldberg and Owens.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 5th from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Morons…. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

Keep diggin' that hole kid…. RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a … https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Take lots of pictures? Remember the moment?…What are you, my dad? Stop telling me what to do! And no, I will NOT turn down my music! https://t.co/7RCmurkFLK — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017