Bill Goldberg On Staying In WWE After Survivor Series, His Family’s Thoughts

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg appeared as a guest on “The Ross Report” with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, where he defends his title against Brock Lesnar in one of the evening’s featured bouts.

During the discussion, Goldberg was asked what his wife and kid think about his current / ongoing run with WWE

“I truly believe that they’re,” said Goldberg. “I think they’re proud, man. And I think it’s cool for them to get a little piece of it. And that’s why I did it.” Goldberg continued, “I don’t want to be corny, but I’ve got to thank everyone involved because they gave me the ability to be one of the coolest dads on the planet.”

Goldberg continued, “And, hey, each and every time I go out, whether it’s Monday or this coming weekend, man, I treat it like it’s my last one. And to look back at the opportunity that I’ve been given, to do what I used to do, 13 years removed when I have a family, I am forever indebted to every human being who has positively received me because they’ve contributed to the picture that my family is able to see and experience.”

Additionally, the former WCW mega-star and reigning RAW World Champion touched on the fact that he is still around in WWE despite originally signing on for a “one-and-done” deal that only called for him to work the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“Absolutely not,” said Goldberg. “I had no intention of trying to put myself on the WrestleMania card, or thinking I was going to be put on it, or thinking it was even a possibility. I mean, I was one-and-done. I agreed to come in and do my thing and I guess they were pleasantly surprised and they extended it a little bit.”

Check out the complete Bill Goldberg interview at PodcastOne.com.