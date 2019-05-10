WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is currently training for his return to the ring.

Goldberg revealed on Instagram, seen below, that he is training with Muay Thai master Ruben Rowell Jr. at the Extreme Power Gym in Oceanside, California.

Goldberg is set to be in action at WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7. WWE has not announced his opponent but there has been speculation on Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley due to recent social media back & forths between the two.

Jake’s Take: Goldberg’s last match in a WWE ring took place back at WrestleMania 33. The former WCW World Champion was unsuccessful against the ‘Beast Incarnate’ and it was believed that his days in-ring were over. The amount of cash injection that these Saudi Arabia shows is certainly not something to scoff at. A big time match in terms of power would be Lashley vs Goldberg. We’ll see what happens.