Bill Goldberg To Be First Guest On Debut Episode Of Edge & Christian’s Podcast

On Monday, WWE Hall Of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland and his longtime tag-team partner and best friend, Jay “Christian” Reso took to social media to make an announcement regarding the debut episode of their new podcast.

E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness is scheduled to premiere this Friday and according to the leader of “The Peeps,” the reigning WWE Universal Champion will be the legendary duo’s first guest.

Goldberg joins E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness, which will be available via iTunes on Friday, to talk about his upcoming WrestleMania debut on April 2nd, where he will be defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar.