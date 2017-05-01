Billy Corgan Reportedly Buying The NWA

Former TNA Wrestling President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has agreed to purchase the historic National Wrestling Alliance. Corgan has a deal that would see him purchase the NWA name, rights, trademarks as well as rights and possession of the legendary NWA title belt.

No word yet on when Corgan will begin running the company or what he has in store for the various NWA member promotions, or the NWA On Demand streaming service, but we will keep you updated.

Source: PWInsider