Blue Panther Sends Mask To Daniel Bryan, Bayley – Carmella Video, Ric Flair’s Statue
– As noted, Triple H and others presented WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with a statue at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Thursday night. Below is a video package with more footage from the event:
– Bayley’s WrestleMania 33 Diary entries continue as the RAW Women’s Champion reunites with Carmella at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in this new video:
– As seen below, Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent a signed mask to Daniel Bryan in Orlando this week and invited the SmackDown General Manager to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Bryan wrote the following:
The legendary Blue Panther sent me a signed mask and video message inviting me to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Incredible! https://t.co/xduMd9dEg0
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 31, 2017
Adivina de quién es súper fan @WWEDanielBryan? #Bluepanther le envía un regalo muy especial al Gerente General de #SDLive! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GTrwEcOIMD
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) March 31, 2017