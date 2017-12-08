Bobby Fish Busted Open At WWE NXT Live Event, Stephanie McMahon On Bliss vs. Banks, Andrade Almas

– Below is a promo on WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega to hype next Wednesday’s NXT episode, which airs on the USA Network and the WWE Network. Almas is set to face Fabian Aichner on the show.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the history making match between Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in Abu Dhabi on Thursday:

The @WWEUniverse starting chanting “ThisIsHope” during the first ever women’s match in Abu Dhabi and all the UAE. Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @AlexaBliss_WWE and all of the people who helped make history last night! There are no words…#WomensEvolution https://t.co/kxud3kOypm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 8, 2017

– Bobby Fish was busted open during the main event of last night’s WWE NXT live event in Daytona Beach, which saw he and Kyle O’Reilly defeat The Authors of Pain. Fish was treated by doctors after a quick finish to the match. Below are a few photos: