Bobby Lashley: “I Can Tell You Donald Trump Is Not Racist”

TNA World Champion and Bellator MMA fighter Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the SI.com Extra Mustard Blog and addressed the Donald Trump racism issue.

“I worked with him at WrestleMania, so when the media starts throwing all these accusations at him, I can tell you he was not racist,” Lashley told the Sports Illustrated web outlet. “He made that WrestleMania so successful because he was great in his role as ‘The Donald.’ He had WWE on a big billboard in Times Square, he put us in different media outlets that we otherwise wouldn’t have been in, and he helped make that the largest WrestleMania in history.”

Lashley concluded by giving his official endorsement for Trump as the President of the United States.

“We need a leader who can make change,” said Lashley. “And he is the man.”

Check out the complete Bobby Lashley interview at SI.com.