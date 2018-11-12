Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar, Reveals When WWE Should Have Turned Him Heel, More

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Sport Bible and said he “absolutely” still wants a match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

“I can post anything on social media and the people will reply we wanna see you and Brock, it’s something that has been building for the last 10 years,” Lashley said. “So eventually it’s gonna happen because the fans want it to happen that bad.”

Lashley also praised Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens for the matches he’s had with them since returning to WWE.

“The first day back was one of my favourites and I’m still building but my matches with Roman is one of them, I’m not even saying just beating him I mean being in the ring with him he’s really really good,” Lashley said. “Finn is incredible and Kevin Owens, me and him had a really good match when I had the turn, there’s a lot of guys in the business right now who are really good to wrestle with.”

Regarding his recent heel turn, Lashley said he believes the turn should have happened when he first returned months ago.

“The turn should’ve come when I first came back,” Lashley declared. “However, I couldn’t come out as a heel when I first started because the crowd waited for me to come back and wanted me back. Now is the perfect time though, I mean we have so many top babyfaces right now guys who are established so instead of forcing them into a different role, me being there is a little bit better.”