Bobby Roode Celebration Note, New Theme Song For NXT Star, Kofi Kingston Drinks Krogan Shake

– The Mass Effect “UpUpDownDown” gameplay between Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Ember Moon has ended with Kofi coming up as the big loser. As seen below, Kofi was forced to drink a “Krogan Shake” made up of coffee, white cheddar popcorn, Goldfish crackers, oats, water, deli chicken and rainbow sherbet.

– It will be interesting to see how they do the “Glorious Celebration” for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode on Wednesday’s NXT episode as there was no celebration segment with Roode taped at the recent Full Sail University tapings.

– Speaking of those NXT tapings, SAnitY member Killian Dain debuted his new theme song for a match against No Way Jose that will apparently air on June 7th. The regular SAnitY theme song was used later in the tapings for another match featuring the group but it looks like Dain may have his own theme. You can check out part of the theme in the fan clip below: