Bobby Roode On Galloway In NXT (Video), The Rock’s New Under Armour Collection, Axxess

– In the video below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode talks to ESPN after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday night. Roode praises Nakamura as one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world and says they went to war. Roode says he is also one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world and he proved why he is champion at Takeover.

Roode says the last year in NXT has been one heck of a journey but from the moment he walked in the doors he told everyone he was taking NXT to another level and that’s what he has done. Regarding Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) returning to the company, Roode says he was in Drew’s shoes one year ago and it will be interesting to see what happens with him. Roode says it will also be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks and months with him as champion. As noted on Saturday night, McIntyre cut a backstage promo and said he’s come to NXT for the title.

– Fans who had photos taken at WrestleMania 33 Axxess with various Superstars and attractions can now retrieve their photos at WrestleManiaAxxessPhotos.com. You will need the QR code or 6-digit number printed on your photo card.

– The Rock posted the following on his new collection with Under Armour that drops on Wednesday: