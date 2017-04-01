Bobby Roode On Initial Thoughts When Joining WWE, Working With Kurt Angle

As noted, NXT World Champion Bobby Roode spoke with the folks at Bleacher Report to promote his title defense against former champion Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando special.

During the discussion, Roode spoke about his initial thoughts after officially signing his deal and joining WWE.

“From the moment I got there, it just felt right,” Roode said. “It felt like the place I needed to be.”

Roode continued, “It’s been fun so far. It’s been one heck of a ride for the last 365 days.”

“The Glorious One” also touched on working with guys like Kurt Angle, Bully Ray and The Hardy Boys during his run as World Champion in TNA Impact Wrestling.

“I got an opportunity there to work with a lot of great guys, to be in the ring with a lot of veterans, to just open my eyes and open my ears to learn from guys like Kurt Angle and Bully Ray and the Hardys,” Roode said. “You get five or 10 minutes or possibly jump in the car with them to ride to the next town for two to three hours and pick their brains. I used that opportunity a lot.”

