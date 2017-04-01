Bobby Roode On Learning The WWE System, NXT TakeOver: Orlando & More

Ahead of his title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando live on the WWE Network, NXT World Champion Bobby Roode appeared as a guest on The LAW to promote this weekend’s big events. Below are some of the highlights.

On being in a better spot right now than he was in his career during WrestleMania time last year: “Absolutely, I thought about it all the time. You know, last year at this point, really on the fence and not really knowing what my future really held for me. Obviously, being in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend was a huge eye opener for me and one of the things that, at this point last year didn’t have was passion for the business and I really wanted to get that back. Being in Dallas last year, being at NXT Takeover: Dallas and being apart of WrestleMania weekend and taking it all in was very refreshing and was an opportunity for me to get that excitement back again and get that passion back in me to do what I love to do. From sitting in the front row watching Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut that night, now 365 days later, walking into NXT Takeover: Orlando on WrestleMania weekend, in the main event, as the champion, defending it against Shinsuke is pretty wild.”

On learning the WWE system and goals he has: “Honestly, to be the face of a brand is pretty special. I think anybody in this business that hasn’t had that opportunity would give their right arm to be in my shoes. So, it is a great opportunity, I am enjoying every minute of it, don’t get me wrong but obviously, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to go to the main roster. Obviously, that is the goal for everybody and that is the way the system works. Hopefully, one day, I’ll be on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live but right now I am very happy and quite content being in a leadership role and being the champion in NXT and being able to main event shows and be in the ring with top guys and continue to learn. I mean, it’s a learning curve for me too, I’ve been in the business for almost two decades but you know, the WWE is a different animal and I’m continuing to learn the system and learn different things and learn things that were never taught to me before. Just the small minor things but the minor things that mean a lot in this industry and in your performance. The goal is to one day be at WrestleMania, to main event a WrestleMania so I think you have to continue to have goals in your career and not just be happy where you’re at. But right now, when you look at it, 365 days ago, I’m sitting there as a fan in the front row and now I’m the world champion, main eventing the biggest Takeover of all time so couldn’t be happier.

