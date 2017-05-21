Bobby Roode Says He’s Taking Time Off After Takeover (Video), Pete Dunne Photoshoot, Fans On NXT Champs

– Below is video of WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking to Kayla Braxton after retaining over Hideo Itami in the “Takeover: Chicago” co-main event last night. Roode says it’s no surprise he won and while Itami has been under contract for some time, Roode didn’t even realize he was still around until he walked back in and challenged the greatest NXT Champion of all time. Roode says Itami earned the shot but Itami’s not even in his league and that was proven at Takeover.

Regarding his next challenger, Roode says it’s whatever he decides and whoever he wants because he’s going to go home, kick back at his pool and enjoy some time off. Roode says when he feels like coming back, he will decide who gets the next title shot because his NXT will continue to be glorious.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the most dominant NXT champion following Takeover. As of this writing, 50% voted for NXT Women’s Champion Asuka while 26% went with Roode and 24% voted for NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Takeover saw Asuka retain over Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat while Akam and Rezar retained over DIY in the Ladder Match main event.

– Below is video of new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne being photographed with the strap after last night’s win over Tyler Bate at Takeover. The Bruiserweight is the second WWE UK Champion in history.