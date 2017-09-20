Bobby Roode Works Dark Match, Mike & Maria Note, Paul Heyman – Tommy Dreamer, Total Bellas

– Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for this week with Daniel Bryan questioning Brie Bella’s choices for their baby registry:
– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Oakland, California saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis in a squash. This was the same dark match that took place before last week’s SmackDown tapings. Roode also defeated Kanellis in a TV match on the August 29th SmackDown. It’s worth noting that Maria Kanellis was not with Mike tonight.
– Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer had this Twitter exchange today after Dreamer tweeted about trying to book an old venue that the original ECW used to run:
I just called an OLD ECW venue
I asked if they were interested in a wrestling event
They said wrestling is banned since ECW@HeymanHustle
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 19, 2017
. @THETOMMYDREAMER
1 – Don't call "old #ECW venues." Call "new #HOH venues!
2 – We were EXTREME. Outlaws. Disruptors. Supposed 2b banned! https://t.co/913CIsJR6k
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 19, 2017