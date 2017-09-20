Bobby Roode Works Dark Match, Mike & Maria Note, Paul Heyman – Tommy Dreamer, Total Bellas

– Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for this week with Daniel Bryan questioning Brie Bella’s choices for their baby registry:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Oakland, California saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis in a squash. This was the same dark match that took place before last week’s SmackDown tapings. Roode also defeated Kanellis in a TV match on the August 29th SmackDown. It’s worth noting that Maria Kanellis was not with Mike tonight.

– Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer had this Twitter exchange today after Dreamer tweeted about trying to book an old venue that the original ECW used to run: