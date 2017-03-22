Booker T Addresses Paige Photo/Video Leak Controversy

During episode 100 of his Heated Conversations podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on the Paige photo/video leak controversy.

As the former “Five-Time WCW Champion” pointed out during the podcast, the situation will follow Paige for the rest of her life.

“Paige from WWE’s Twitter page got hacked. And they posted some pictures,” said Booker T. “They posted a video in some very, very compromising positions. And my thing is this though, it’s not about the content that was on the phone that got hacked and posted. Then again, it is. It’s about that as well.”

Booker T continued, “something like this is going to follow Paige till the end of time. Right now, I don’t know if the photos have been authenticated or anything like that. I know she put out a post on Twitter saying that she was sorry about it and whatnot. But the thing is, these young people, they’ve got to think about what they’ll do, first and foremost, before they actually do it, because again, this is going to follow, not just follow, it’s going to affect her right now, as far as what she’s doing.”

Check out the complete episode of “Heated Conversations” with Booker T at Podbay.fm.