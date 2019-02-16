Booker T Files Lawsuit Against Call Of Duty Video Game Publisher

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has filed a lawsuit against video game publisher Activision, according to The Verge.

Booker claims his comic book character “G.I. Bro” was used in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game, based on similarities between his “G.I. Bro” character and the “Prophet” character in the game. The complaint said, “They could have drawn him any way they wanted. But they chose to steal Booker T’s ‘G. I. Bro.'”

The suit states that “there is no doubt that” Activision copied the “G.I. Bro” character, pointing to the images of both characters seen below: