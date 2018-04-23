Booker T Hypes RAW Return, WWE GRR Update, Finn Balor & Sonya Deville Video

– As noted, Finn Balor and Sonya Deville spent this past Thursday with the Waves of Change organization in Cape Town, South Africa. The duo presented a WWE Hero award to a woman named Michaylah for her work in the community. WWE released this video from the event:

– WWE announced today that Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia will air live in Abu Dhabi. We’ve noted how the event will also air live in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Australia and the WWE Network. Below is the announcement on the event airing in Abu Dhabi, which also notes that tickets are still available.

THE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE® TO AIR LIVE ON ABU DHABI SPORTS 1 AND ABU DHABI SPORTS 6

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble event will air live in the Middle East on Abu Dhabi Sports 1 in Arabic and Abu Dhabi Sports 6 in English, this Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AST from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card includes the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match, John Cena™ vs. Triple H™, The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ in a Casket match, Brock Lesnar™ vs. Roman Reigns™ in a Steel Cage Universal Championship match, WWE Championship match: AJ Styles™ vs. Shinsuke Nakamura™, Intercontinental Championship Ladder match: Seth Rollins™ vs. The Miz™ vs. Samoa Joe™ vs. Finn Bálor™, United States Championship match: Jeff Hardy™ vs. Jinder Mahal™ with Sunil Singh, Raw Tag Team Championship match: Matt Hardy™ and Bray Wyatt™ vs. Sheamus™ and Cesaro™, SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Bludgeon Brothers™ vs. The Usos™ and the Cruiserweight Championship.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event will also air live in the Middle East on MBC Action, KSA Sports 1 and Dawri Plus.

Tickets are still available starting at 10 SAR via WWE.SA, as well as the General Sports Authority offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Damman, Red Sea Mall, Mall of Arabia, Alsalam Mall, and a special WWE/GSA outdoor booth at Jeddah Corniche. Tickets will also be available at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium beginning this Wednesday, April 25.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. The inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble will deliver live family-friendly entertainment to fans across the Middle East. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his return to commentary at tonight’s RAW in St. Louis. As noted last week, Jonathan Coachman will be back on commentary for next week’s RAW in Montreal.