Booker T On Jonathan Coachman Joining RAW, RAW Social Media Stats, The Miz & Maryse

– Below is a new preview for Wednesday’s Total Divas season finale with Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz touring a new home in Cleveland, where Miz is from:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.534 million total interactions this week – 431,000 on Facebook, 802,000 on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitter. This is the first week that Instagram stats has been released for RAW. This is down from last week’s RAW 25 special, which drew a total of 2.364 million interactions – 1.176 million Facebook interactions and 1.88 million Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T tweeted the following on Jonathan Coachman returning to the company to replace Booker on the RAW announce team. As noted, Booker will continue to work Kickoff panels and will make special RAW appearances, and will continue his role as WWE Ambassador. He tweeted: