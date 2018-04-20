Booker T Says He’s Returning To WWE RAW, Coach Responds To Criticism

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Booker T could be returning to WWE commentary on Monday’s RAW from St. Louis.

As seen in the video below, Booker spoke with co-host Brad Gilmore on Houston radio this week and made the announcement when asked about a possible return.

Booker has been off regular RAW commentary since Jonathan Coachman was brought back in late January. There’s no word yet on if Booker will be replacing Coach or Corey Graves, or if he will join Coach, Graves and Michael Cole to make it a four-man team.

On a related note, Coach recently took to Twitter and responded to some of the criticism he’s received since returning to WWE, noting that he’s hiring an assistant to help him research topics. You can see the exchange below:

@TheCoachrules is so bad on commentary on Raw I’m getting such a headache from him. Good god do a minute of research if you’re going to be a voice of raw — Mr. 315 (@BillyWescott) April 19, 2018