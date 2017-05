Booker T’s Next “Kids Camp” Event, WWE Stars Visit Ducati Factory (Photos), Total Divas

– Reality of Wrestling’s next “Kids Camp” session hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will take place during the week of June 5th in Texas City, TX. Below is a promo for the event with comments from Sharmell and footage from the first session:

– Below is the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas season 6 finale:

“The Superstars take New York by storm during Summerslam week; Nicole comes to terms with not being able to make the comeback of her dreams; Summer Slam gets thrown into disarray when Eva becomes suspended days before the event.”

– WWE Superstars visited the Ducati Motor factory and museum earlier today in Italy. Below are photos from Cesaro and Bayley: