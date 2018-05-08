Booker T’s RAW Return Set, Zack Ryder Thanks Curt Hawkins, Bobby Lashley Videos

– This week’s WWE RAW featured a video package on Bobby Lashley’s life & career plus a sitdown interview with Renee Young interviewing Lashley about family and growing up. Lashley did not appear live. You can see videos from both segments above & below. The interview with Renee has received some negative feedback from fans online.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be back working RAW commentary with Michael Cole and Corey Graves on next Monday’s show from London, England. No word yet on why Jonathan Coachman is off next week but it could have something to do with his Golf Channel commitments. We will keep you updated.

– As noted, hometown star Zack Ryder faced Curt Hawkins in a WWE Main Event match before this week’s RAW on Long Island. Ryder tweeted the following thanks to his former tag team partner after the match. Hawkins also commented on the match and noted that his losing streak is currently at 193 matches.