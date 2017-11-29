Boxer Wants To Face Steve Austin In WWE, Karl Anderson On Hideo Itami, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Lexington, KY:

– Metro.co.uk reports that heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury recently told The Gazette that he’s looking for a showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, hopefully at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Fury is currently without a boxing license but he has promised fans that he will fight three times next year. The 29 year old needs to drop weight to get back in fighting shape but he’s now suggesting that his comeback could happen in a WWE ring. Fury, who has not fought since November 2015 and is currently battling a doping case, commented:

“Hopefully I will be back in April. I’m looking at ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

– Karl Anderson took to Twitter today and tweeted the following on Hideo Itami’s upcoming main roster debut for WWE 205 Live: