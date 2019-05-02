PROGRESS Wrestling will be heading to Alexandra Palace this weekend for their annual Super Strong Style 16 tournament. The company has 16 men announced for their huge annual tournament and the winner will get a shot at the PROGRESS World Title at a time of their choosing.

Here’s the brackets for Night 1:

Chris Brookes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Trevor Lee vs. Aerostar

Travis Banks vs. DJZ

Artemis Spencer vs David Starr

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Chris Ridgeway

Darby Allin vs. Paul Robinson

Kyle Fletcher vs. Daga

There are some real standout bouts on the show but the inclusion of Kyle O’Reilly is very intriguing. The NXT Superstar will be taking on UK standout Chris Ridgeway in a bout that is sure to be hard hitting. Both men are well versed in striking and mixed martial arts styled moves and this could be one of the matches of the year.

NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks will also be in action against former IMPACT star DJZ. Banks was previously the PROGRESS World Champion before losing the belt to current Champion WALTER. The Austrian Powerhouse will be in action on Day 2 against ATLAS Champion Trent Seven. That bout will be a unification contest with the winner becoming both World and ATLAS Champion.