Brackets Released For This Weekend’s WWE U.K. Title Tournament

On Monday, WWE released the official brackets for the two-night, 16-man tournament designed to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Featured below, via the brackets released on WWE.com, are the official first-round matches for this weekend’s tournament. For the tournament brackets themselves, click the thumbnail version above to view how each side of the tournament stacks up.

The two-night, 16-man WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament airs live on the WWE Network from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England on Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th.