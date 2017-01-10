Brackets Released For This Weekend’s WWE U.K. Title Tournament
On Monday, WWE released the official brackets for the two-night, 16-man tournament designed to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.
Featured below, via the brackets released on WWE.com, are the official first-round matches for this weekend’s tournament. For the tournament brackets themselves, click the thumbnail version above to view how each side of the tournament stacks up.
The two-night, 16-man WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament airs live on the WWE Network from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England on Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th.
WWE U.K. Title Tournament 1st Rd Matches
* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell