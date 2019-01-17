Brandi Rhodes Speaks: AEW Equal Opportunities, Her Role In The Women’s Division, More

All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Kristen Ashly of Diva-Dirt at this link. Rhodes confirmed that she will also be wrestling in the AEW women’s division.

“Oh yeah,” Rhodes said. “Yeah, I’ll definitely be a part of it. I think it’s funny because I think a lot of people thought the role that I was taking meant, ‘Oh, she’s leaving, she’s not going to do this.’ But no one seemed to think that about the other guys. I do think for myself, it’s more important to see the division thrive as a whole. … I guess, maybe that’s why I haven’t said so much stuff about continuing to compete online, just because I’m so focused on building up the division and making it as great as it can be.”

Rhodes was also asked about the AEW title scene and potential titles for other divisions. She said they will keep it traditional to start.

“So, definitely out of the gate we’re going to be more traditional,” she said. “In the sense that, obviously there would be a women’s championship, there would be a men’s championship, and then a men’s tag division. But we’re open-minded. … I think it would be kind of overzealous to come out of the gate with so may championships and people aren’t even familiar with the talent yet. That would kind of be a lot to wrap your head around, and really get behind. Like I said, it’ll be a little more traditional to start but we’re very open-minded.”

Rhodes also said they were open-minded when it comes to possibly doing intergender wrestling. She said they likely won’t start out doing intergender wrestling, but they’re open to doing it if that’s what the fans want.

Regarding AEW’s first event on May 25 in Las Vegas, Double Or Nothing, Rhodes said the company fully believes in equal opportunities for men & women, and that will show with the Double Or Nothing card.